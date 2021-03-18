Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,038,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,563,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.