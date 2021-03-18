Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Down 5.5%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 1,218,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 994,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 336,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

