Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 6.3%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.15 and last traded at $219.28. Approximately 1,490,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,413,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.15, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.65 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

