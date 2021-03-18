ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. ATN International has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $783.29 million, a PE ratio of -248.95 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

