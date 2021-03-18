Atomic Wallet Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,401.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $15.14 million and $53,401.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

