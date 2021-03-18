Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.