Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Down 6.6%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.71. 5,652,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,200,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

