AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.94. 537,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 390,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,338 shares of company stock worth $14,616,151 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

