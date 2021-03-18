AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 698,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

