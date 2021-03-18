AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 561,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

