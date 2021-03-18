AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,437 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $110,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $47,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The company has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

