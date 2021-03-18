Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Cap of $8.96 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Auctus has a market cap of $8.96 million and $19,552.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,619,185 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

