Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $440.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75), but opened at GBX 470 ($6.14). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 61,884 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.72.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Stuart Last bought 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £11,838.35 ($15,466.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,474.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

