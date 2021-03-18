Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $178.90 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002621 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $178.90 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

