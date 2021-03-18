Auto (AUTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.63 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Auto has a market capitalization of $64.50 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $4,417.48 or 0.07634633 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00627452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.