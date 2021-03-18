Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 240,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 36,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $187.96. 36,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

