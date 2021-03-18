Autonio Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $1.05 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,146,762 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

