Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of $545.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

