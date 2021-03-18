Avalanche Price Tops $33.34 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $445.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,895,300 coins and its circulating supply is 127,729,265 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

