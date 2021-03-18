AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $36,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $189.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $195.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

