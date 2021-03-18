Aventus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,316.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $135,316.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.