AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

