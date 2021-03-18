Avid Technology (AVID) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) recently:

3/17/2021 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

3/10/2021 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

3/3/2021 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $22.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 14,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Get Avid Technology Inc alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. AJO LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.