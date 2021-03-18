Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells $58,140.00 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 309,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $900.48 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

