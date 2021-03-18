Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.13

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 25208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVVIY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

