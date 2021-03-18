Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.42

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avnet by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after acquiring an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

