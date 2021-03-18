AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Down 6.6%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.79. 537,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 684,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.41.
About AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
