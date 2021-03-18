AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Down 6.6%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.79. 537,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 684,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

