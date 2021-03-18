Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.