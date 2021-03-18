Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,303.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $298,451.44 and $65,303.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.93 or 0.00753088 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

