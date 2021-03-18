Axis DeFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.67 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $54.67 million worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

