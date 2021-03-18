Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.