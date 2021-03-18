AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTI. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 5,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,435. The stock has a market cap of $551.36 million, a PE ratio of -438.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,076,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

