B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for StarTek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $354.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

