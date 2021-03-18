B. Riley Cuts Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target to $14.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CLPR stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

