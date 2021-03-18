B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 19,328 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 19,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $19,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.38. 147,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $68.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.40%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.