B. Riley Weighs in on Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

