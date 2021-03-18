B. Riley Weighs in on Select Interior Concepts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

