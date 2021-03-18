Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.75

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.75 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 255.30 ($3.34), with a volume of 982,343 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511 ($6.68).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.75. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

