Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.31

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.26, with a volume of 43894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.78.

BAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

