Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,930 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

