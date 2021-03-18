Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,853 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.