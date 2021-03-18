Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,966 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 917.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $169.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

