Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,204 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $126.43 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

