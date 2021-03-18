Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $189.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

