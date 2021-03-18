Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.