Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

