Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

