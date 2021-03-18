Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $143.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -223.80 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,578 shares of company stock worth $13,745,348. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.