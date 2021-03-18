Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

