Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 61,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

